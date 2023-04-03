KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is mourning after one of its K9 officers died. K9 Eudoris joined the force around three years ago.

Eudoris was laid to rest on April 2, 2023. The sheriff’s office shared that the Belgian Malinois was born with kidney disease, but they were unaware of the condition because “he worked so hard in spite of his medical condition.”

K9 Eudoris (Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

K9 Eudoris (Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

“We believe that, in part, Eudoris was so energetic and successful due to the love and attention he received from his handler, Sergeant Dalton Sellars. We are so sad today but let’s celebrate a life well lived in a very short time. Thank you Sergeant Sellars and sweet boy Eudoris!” wrote the sheriff’s office on Facebook.

In total, Eudoris assisted in 67 cases. The sheriff’s office credits him with 35 narcotics arrests, 30 non-bite apprehensions and two successful tracks.