SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County narcotics investigation that began last summer has led to the arrest of seven people, according to a spokesman for the City of Sevierville.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in the 900 block of Murphy Road in Sevierville early Thursday morning. Various amounts of heroin, marijuana, gabapentin and drug paraphernalia were seized, according to law enforcement.

Persons arrested and their charges:

John D. Majors, 35, Operating a Drug House; Possession of Schedule I Drug (heroin).

Andrea M. Erfourth, 41, Possession of Schedule I Drug (heroin).

Terry G. Sagraves, Jr., 48, Possession of Schedule VI Drug (marijuana), outstanding VOP warrant.

Amber B. Bell, 38, Possession of Schedule V Drug (Gabapentin).

Autumn P. Whittington, 29, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Michael J. Quinn, 34, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Daniel S. LaForce, 50, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Following the arrests, the City of Sevierville Codes Enforcement Department determined the home on Murphy Road, just off of Hicks Drive near Forks of the River Parkway, was unfit for human occupancy or use.

John D Majors (Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

Andrea M Eforourth (Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

Terry G Sagraves Jr (Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

Amber Bell (Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

Mugshots for Autumn P. Whittington and Michael Quinn were not available.

The investigation has been ongoing since Summer 2022, the spokesman said. Officers with the Sevier County Street Crimes Unit, Sevierville Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office participated in the investigation.