SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was sitting inside of his Sevierville home when Shawn White, a suspect who police say was involved in driving a stolen garbage truck, crashed into a business next door.

“I just made a cup of coffee and I was sitting on my couch and then all of sudden I heard a noise, it wasn’t too loud but then the second noise was really loud,” Sevierville resident Robert Crocker said.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, they were responding to reports of a domestic disturbance in Knoxville on Monday. White, 43, reportedly stabbed a woman and left the scene in the victim’s car. Then he crashed the car in an area downtown.

After crashing, police said White flagged down a garbage truck. When entering the truck, he held the male driver at knife point and forced him to continue driving south of Henley Street towards Chapman Highway.

Police said White stabbed the driver multiple times, however, the driver was able to leave by jumping out of the moving truck on Chapman Highway. White then drove the truck to Sevierville.

Video shows stolen garbage truck driving passed a red light and other vehicles with a cruiser following the vehicle Monday morning. Police say Shawn White was the person driving the garbage truck. (Courtesy of TJ Dutton)

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office told WATE that the Sevierville Police Department deployed spike strips on West Main Street in an attempt to stop White.

White then crashed into the Tennessee Hot Tubs’ building on Dolly Parton Parkway.

Crocker lives next door to Tennessee Hot Tubs and said he was having a normal day until he heard the crash outside.

“I looked to the front yard and there was a big waste management truck parked there so I knew something bad had happened. He hit my truck and knocked my truck about 40 feet,” he said.

Crocker could only describe his reaction as shock.

“This is like something that’s coming out of the movies you know, first they tear up the building, come across the street, I’ve got cement blocks over here from the building which is about 100 feet away,” he said.

Police added White struck several other vehicles while driving on Chapman Highway, but no injuries were reported as a result of that.

Both the female victim and male victim in the prior incidents sustained non-life threatening injuries.

White has been taken into custody by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. He was also taken to the UT Medical Center for his injuries in the crash.

As for Crocker, he was not sure where to start with repairs, but is glad everyone involved is okay.

“This yard is really messed up, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t know if I have insurance for this or not. Any donations would be welcomed,” he said.

The incident is still under investigation.