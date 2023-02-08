SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville animal shelter may take on another cruelty case that may place more dogs into their full facility.

The Sevier Animal Care Center Director Ashley Thomas confirmed that they are assisting a shelter in Texas with “a huge hoarding case of mainly puppies.”

She posted to Facebook asking for assistance to pick up about 30 puppies and one mom dog that were rescued in Arkansas. The puppies were on the list to be euthanized at the shelter in Texas.

“We have space in our puppy areas and in foster care to assist with pups. We are still VERY tight on adult dog space, especially large dogs,” Thomas said.

Thomas added the center also may get another cruelty case in six large dogs being abandoned on a property in Sevier County. However, animal control is still investigating the case.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Sevier Animal Care Center posted to Facebook announcing that they received a large animal control case, “Many of the dogs are injured and some may have already passed away on the property. We and our county animal control officers are in a crisis mode.”

The center described having to place some dogs in temporary wire crates in the hallways.

Sevier Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees through Feb. 11.