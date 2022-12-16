SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a woman who was last heard from on Thanksgiving.

The family of Tammy Bohanan last heard from her on Thanksgiving, and have not had any communication since according to SCSO. Police say she was last known to be in the area of Highway 338, near The Dam Store and less than a mile from both the French Broad River and Flat Creek. The closest towns to that location are Adler Branch and Beech Springs.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Bohanan was known to be living in a 1978 Chevy Van and to be with a David Tipton. The van is white with yellow and green details that include the word “Cobra.”

Tammy Bohanan (Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

The van Bohanan is known to live in according to the Sheriff’s Office. (Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say that anyone with information about where Bohanan may be is encouraged to call Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935 or the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.