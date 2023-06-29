PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After two rounds in the Tony Hawk Skate Park Hero Competition, a Pigeon Forge skater has moved on to the quarter-final round.

The competition kicked off earlier this month, with Isaac Blackburn placing second in his initial group. He won a Wildcard Round, which brought him back into the running.

In the semi-finals, Blackburn said his group has about seven other competitors in it, but there are still a few hundred others in the quarter-finals. As of Thursday evening, the competition website says he is in sixth place, but there is still a week left in the round.

Click here to vote for Blackburn. Voting for the semi-final rounds ends on July 6.

The competition helps raise money for The Skatepark Project. Each person can vote once per day for free, but there is an option to pay for additional votes. During certain times, the contest website also mentions a “2x Hero Vote,” that can help voters maximize their impact.

The winner of the Skate Park Hero Competition will win $10,000 and a chance to meet Tony Hawk, and Blackburn said in an earlier interview he would use the money to buy skateboards and gear for children in need. He also added that he’d like to talk with Hawk about bringing a skatepark to Sevier County.

Whether he moves on in the competition or not, Blackburn has expressed that there is an interest in a skatepark in Sevier County. He added that a quote from Dolly Parton describes how he’s feeling in the competition: “I never tried quitting, and I never quit trying.”

The Skatepark Project, formerly known as the Tony Hawk Foundation, helps bring public skateparks to communities through grants, free materials, and training. So far, the foundation’s website says it’s given funding to 661 skatepark projects in all 50 states.