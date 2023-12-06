KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — People who own short-term rentals or who rent out their homes on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo will soon need a permit to operate in Sevier County.

The Short-Term Rental Unit Inspection Program goes into effect on January 1 and it applies to all short-term rental units in Sevier County outside of city limits. To get the permit, the property will need to go through a yearly inspection by the county fire marshal’s office.

The inspection will check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. The fire marshal will also check that the building is structurally sound and make sure there are no blatant electrical problems or fire hazards.

The county said this is an effort to keep guests safe. However many short-term rental owners are worried about the impact this could have on business. To address their concerns, the Sevier County government is hosting two public meetings at the Sevier County Courthouse Commission Room on Tuesday, December 12 from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursday, December 14 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Anyone with questions about the Short-Term Rental Inspection Program or the informational sessions is asked to call (865) 774-3603 or email firecodesquestions@seviercountytn.org.