KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Utility District’s president has been suspended for the personal use of district resources.

Matt Ballard was placed on leave following the SCUD Board of Commissioners meeting on January 25. A statement from SCUD’s Board of Commissioners explains the decision was made based on Ballard’s “admission of personal use of district resources and employees at his residence and the residence of a relative.”

The board went on to say that the information about Ballard’s actions has been sent to the office of the comptroller of the state of Tennessee for further review.

The board added that the district is “fully cooperating” as the comptroller’s office reviews the finding.

Ballard has served as president of SCUD since 1998.