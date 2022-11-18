PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters responded to a fire at Sevier Solid Waste Friday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., firefighters from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, Sevierville Fire Department, Gatlinburg Fire Department and Sevier County Fire Administration responded to the fire on the 1800 block of Ridge Road, the City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department said.

A photo of the scene at Sevier Solid Waste. (City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department)

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from one of the buildings, according to the release from the fire department. Firefighters acted quickly and were able to keep the fire from spreading to any nearby buildings.

No one was injured, but the fire damaged the roof of the structure, which is made of a canvas material, Chief Tony Watson said.

The City of Pigeon Forge Fire Department says that fire agencies stayed on the scene through the morning to extinguish hot spots before they returned to service. The cause of the fire is under investigation according to the release.

Other agencies that responded to the fire include the Sevier County Ambulance Service and Pigeon Forge Police Department.

Sevier Solid Waste is a garbage dump in Pigeon Forge. According to their website, they compost “all the organic waste from Sevier County and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.”