SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville assisted living facility has been named “Best Assisted Living and Memory Care Community” among senior living communities across the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report.

Brookdale Sevierville has been named on the list for a second year, according to the news release.

The U.S. News & World Report analyzed resident and family member surveys from 2022 to determine what sets Brookdale Sevierville apart. Brookdale was recognized based on its value, activities and enrichment, management, safety, care services, location and environment, and staff and hospitality.

The facility received the highest possible rating.

The comments from the survey praised Brookdale for the staff members, safety and how well the residents were being cared for.

Brookdale offers personalized assisted living and Alzheimer’s and dementia care in a community close to local restaurants, shopping and entertainment. The facility is located in Sevier County.

“We strive to achieve excellence every single day at Brookdale Sevierville,” Executive Director Amelia Keesee said. “Achieving this recognition two years in a row is an indication that we are making a difference, one relationship at a time, through our dedicated associates who consistently and proudly provide our residents with compassionate and individualized care and services.”