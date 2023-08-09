FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevierville Police Department officer was recently recognized as the Tennessee Highway Safety Office 2023 Child Passenger Safety Instructor of the Year.

Lieutenant Rebecca Cowan received the award on August 4 in a ceremony in Franklin Tennessee.

Sevierville Police Department Lieutenant Rebecca Cowan. (Sevierville Police Department)

According to THSO, Cowan has been committed to child passenger safety for more than 20 years, beginning as a technician in 2001 before she became an instructor in 2011. Since then, she has trained more than 600 new child passenger safety technicians who provide Tennessee families with lifesaving child passenger safety education, training, and support.

Social media posts made by the Sevierville Police Department detail Cowan’s dedication to safety training, as she has been involved in teaching rape aggression defense classes and collision avoidance training. She was promoted to her current rank of Lieutenant in 2017, SPD said.

“Lieutenant Cowan’s passion for child passenger safety is unparalleled,” said SPD Chief Joseph Manning. “Her commitment to doing everything she can to help keep child passengers safe is apparent each and every day. Our department and community are fortunate to have her as a law enforcement supervisor.”

During their presentation to Cowan, TSHO mentioned that Cowan has been heard saying many times that she “just love[s] to teach; it’s going to save a life.”