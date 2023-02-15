KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Part of the PetSafe Unleashed Dog Park in Sevierville will be temporarily closed so a new ADA accessible area can be added.

City officials announced that the small dog area of the park will be closed Tuesday, February 21. The upgrade for the park, located on Park Road, will include a new concrete shelter for large dog owners, which is a part of planned ADA improvements, the release stated.

“The new shelter is necessary as part of a reconfiguring of the dog park to provide dedicated spaces for small dogs and large dogs.”

Crews will be working to build the shelter in the space between the sidewalk leading to the entrances, the small dog area, and the road leading into the dog park’s parking lot. The addition of the shelter is a necessary part of a reconfiguration for the park to provide dedicated spaces for both small and large dogs, according to the city.

The city said that all areas of the dog park are expected to be open on Wednesday, February 22, as long as weather and other conditions are permitting.