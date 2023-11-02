KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former Northview Academy golf coach is facing a statutory rape charge following an investigation by the Sevierville Police Department.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jennifer Paige Blanchard, 38, on Tuesday, October 31, in Seymour. She has been charged with statutory rape by an authority figure following an investigation by Sevierville Police.

According to Sevierville Police, the charge stems from Blanchard’s time as a golf coach at Northview Academy in Kodak. A release from SPD goes on to say that the victim, who is now an adult, alleges that as a student, they were sexually assaulted in 2017.

Ms. Blanchard’s employment with the Sevier County School System ended with her resignation dated 6/1/2021. Administrators received no reports or complaints of wrongdoing against Ms. Blanchard during her time with our school system. The alleged victim first came forward to the school system as an adult, and well after Ms. Blanchard’s employment with Sevier County Schools had ended. Once school system officials were made aware of what was now being alleged, the matter was immediately turned over to law enforcement for further investigation. We have and will continue to cooperate fully with any inquiries conducted by law enforcement

agencies regarding Ms. Blanchard. Sevier County School System

SPD started their investigation in June 2023 after being told about the allegation by the Sevier County School System. A sealed presentment was issued in the case on October 30.

The investigation is ongoing.