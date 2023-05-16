SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevierville Police Department says K-9 Hank is recovering well after he was shot and rushed to emergency surgery late Friday evening.

Hank is the Sevierville Police Department K-9 that was shot while he was assisting officers and deputies attempting to arrest someone at a New Center home. After a check-up with his veterinarian, the department said Hank is recovering well.

Sevierville Police K-9 Hank. (Sevierville Police Department)

“We want to give a huge thank you to Dr. George Cline and Dr. Brittni Jones Moore at Parkway Animal Hospital in Sevierville,” the police department said, naming the doctors who performed Hank’s surgery. “Because of their skill, expertise and caring, Hank made it through and is doing well!”

Hank was certified in Narcotics and Patrol in 2020, Sevierville Police said on social media.

The department added that they are also thankful for the people and organizations offering to bring and send treats and toys for Hank. Spreading the generosity, Sevierville police asked for future donations for Hank to be sent to the Sevier Animal Care Center in Sevierville at 1040 Dolly Parton Parkway.

Sevier Animal Care Center is a nonprofit shelter that serves the animal control needs of Sevierville, Pittman Center, Pigeon Forge, Gatlinburg, and Sevier County. Donations can be made on the animal center’s website. To donate specific items, the animal center also has wish lists on Amazon and Chewy as well as a specialized Foster Care wish list on Amazon.

Sevierville Police has adopted several dogs from Sevier Animal Care Center, including Mina, who was adopted in June 2019, and Maddie, who was fostered by SPD dispatchers in December 2019 before they adopted her in January 2020, according to the department’s Facebook.