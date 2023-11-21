SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —The Sevierville Police Department is “urgently requesting the public’s help” in solving the assault and murder of Daniel Blalock.

On August 12, 2023, Blalock, an 86-year-old resident of New Riverside Drive in Sevierville, was attacked in his own home. He later succumbed to complications from the assault on November 8, 2023.

Dan Blalock (Photo via Sevierville Police)

Before his passing, Blalock told investigators that he knew his assailant but was unsure of his name, according to a post by the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Blalock graduated from Sevier County High School in 1955 and taught mathematics there for over three decades. He was an educator at the school from 1959 to his retirement in June 1993.

Credit: Sevierville Police Department

If you have any information, you can remain anonymous by contacting the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. There is a cash reward available for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Blalock’s death.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165 or **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.