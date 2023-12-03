SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A standoff involving SWAT in Sevierville ended Sunday afternoon with three people taken into custody, according to Sevierville Police.

Officers with the Sevierville Police Department were attempting to serve arrest warrants for three people on Ridge Road Sunday morning around 11 a.m. when the subjects of the warrants refused to comply, according to SPD spokesperson Bob Stahlke. Because of this, officers called on SWAT, who responded to the scene.

Around 12:45 p.m., Sevierville Police posted a social media post saying Ridge Road was closed between Central Avenue and Park Road for police activity. Around 3 p.m., another post from the police department said the road was still closed due to an “ongoing SWAT situation.”

Over the next few hours, officers negotiated with the individuals and eventually deployed chemical munitions.

Stahlke said one of the subjects, Jonathan Earl Pope, 28, surrendered before SWAT made entry into the residence. Pope’s warrant said he was charged with violation of probation.

The other two individuals, Amber Gail Huggins, 46, and Bobbie Leathe Gibson, 47, were also taken into custody. Huggins’ warrant said she was charged with false reports, and Gibson’s warrant said she was charged with two counts of criminal impersonation, one count of assaulting a first responder, impersonating a licensed professional, forgery, evading arrest, as well as traffic and drug charges.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Sevierville Police shared that Ridge Road was reopened.