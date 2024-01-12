SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred at a Seymour apartment complex on Friday evening.
A county spokesperson said that a shooting at the Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes on Chapman Highway is under investigation.
No details about the incident were immediately available but the complex has been secured, the spokesperson said.
A WATE 6 On Your Side camera crew is headed to the scene.