SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fourteen dogs are now under the care of Sevier Animal Care Center after being rescued from a hoarding situation.

Two people were arrested Wednesday and are facing animal cruelty charges after the Sevierville Police Department responded to a mobile home and found the animals living in what they called “abhorrent conditions.”

The animals were then brought to the care center. Shelter Director Ashley Thomas said they immediately began caring for the dogs.

“We started in taking them, we kind of have a process for hoarding cases where we do an assembly line effect. They come in, they get assessed and bathed, defleaed, parasite treatment, vaccines and stuff,” she explained. “Then they head on to their kennel where they can rest and kind of decompress from the whole situation.”

Dogs from a hoarding case being cared for by the Sevier Animal Care Center (Photo via Sevier Animal Care Center)

Dogs from a hoarding case being cared for by the Sevier Animal Care Center (Photo via Sevier Animal Care Center)

Dogs from a hoarding case being cared for by the Sevier Animal Care Center (Photo via Sevier Animal Care Center)

Dogs from a hoarding case being cared for by the Sevier Animal Care Center (Photo via Sevier Animal Care Center)

Dogs from a hoarding case being cared for by the Sevier Animal Care Center (Photo via Sevier Animal Care Center)

Thomas said hoarding cases are not rare in Sevier County.

“In Sevier County, we see a high number of hoarding cases compared to what I’m used to from working in different counties and shelters throughout my career. We typically see between nine to 13 hoarding cases a year, which is extremely high,” she said.

She said the owners surrendered the dogs when police arrived, which allows them to move forward with care immediately.

“Most of them will need to go to foster homes because they have some medical issues going on, nothing too major just a lot of skin infections and things from fleas, and just the feces and conditions they were living in. So, right now what we need the most is foster homes.”

Aside from fosters, the shelter could use extra supplies. On their website, they have outlined how to donate.

“We could use donations of dog food, puppy food, any size carriers or crates, we could really use blankets or towels, they can be used that’s totally fine. We could use a little puppy canned food for the babies because we do have a couple of mamas that are nursing,” she said.

Thomas also urged people to reach out for help if they find themselves with too many animals to properly care for.

To learn more about fostering for the shelter, click here.

Sevierville Police also said there are still more dogs around the property that were not able to be captured during the initial attempts. They plan to continue to try and rescue those dogs as well.