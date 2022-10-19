SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person was injured in a shooting following a road rage altercation in Sevierville, according to a Sevierville Police Department incident report.

The incident reportedly took place Saturday night along Winfield Dunn Parkway. According to the report, a man identified as Earl Lane was driving a Dodge Ram and cut off another vehicle several times.

Investigators said Lane stopped his truck in front of the vehicle and got out to confront the other driver, identified as Joshua Griffin.

A witness reported Lane began punching Griffin in the face. Griffin allegedly reached for his and fired several shots, striking Lane.

No charges have been filed so far.

The two both drove to a nearby welcome center and spoke with police. An officer sent Lane to the hospital after he observed multiple puncture to Lane’s back and ribs.