SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Country music legend and East Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated her 77th birthday on Thursday and the site of her first paid concert held a special celebration.

The Pines in Sevierville is where Dolly Parton got her start as a paid performer.

Dolly’s professional introduction was way back in 1956. At the time The Pines Theater in Downtown Sevierville was a theater that held around 700 people.

“The Pines was a theater and had music and performing arts. In the early 20s, it was built and Dolly Parton played her first gig, paid gig at 10 years old,” said Steve Hansen, Mountain Hospitality Concepts Operations Director.

The building has gone through a few changes since then.

“They used it as a rolling rink. It was a thrift store. That’s close for many years, and our company decided to add something downtown for some entertainment,” Hansen said.

From giant Jenga, darts, and foosball, to duckpin bowling, the building has been completely remodeled but they made sure that dolly’s presence was still known.

“The theme was timeless, and they wanted a picture that really encompasses the timelessness of her contributions to not only Sevierville, Tennessee, but beyond,” said Maisie Thompson, an independent artist who was commissioned to work on a Dolly mural inside the building

The Pines is having a big birthday bash to celebrate the queen herself.

Hansen said, “We’re going to have 77 cupcakes giveaway. First come first serve in honor of Dolly. We’re gonna have a free digital photo booth feature made with your group. We have a signature cocktail called Jolene,” Hansen said.

This birthday bash starts at 6 p.m., and The Pines is open until 10 tonight.

This is a family-friendly event. The Pines is one of several new businesses that have opened in the past few years in Downtown Sevierville in an effort to revitalize the downtown area.