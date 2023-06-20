KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Sevier County Skateboarder is competing against other skaters from across the nation to win $10,000, which he said he wants to use to buy children in need skateboards and gear.

Isaac Blackburn grew up skateboarding and said it’s shaped his way of thinking. When he saw an advertisement for the Tony Hawk Skate Park Hero Competition, he said he decided to enter just to see what would happen. A few days later, he heard he had been selected, and now he needs votes to compete against other skaters to move on in the competition.

While his entry into the competition started as entering for fun, Blackburn has since decided to use the money to help Sevier County children skate by supplying boards and gear that they need to grind. In an interview with WATE, Blackburn explained that skateboarding is more than an activity or hobby to learn. It helps build skills that stick with skaters for life.

“Really skateboarding is one of those things too, where it teaches you how to recover from failure. Like 90% of the time you spend on your board is spent failing and the other 10% where you really make it. It kind of makes it all special to me” Blackburn said. “Skateboarders can recognize skateboarders by the way they hold themselves, and that look is the ability to overcome failure and stay persistent and tenacious in the things you want to achieve.”

The winner of the competition will win $10,000 and a meeting with Tony Hawk. Blackburn says in that meeting, he hopes to talk with Hawk about the possibility of establishing a skatepark in Sevier County through the Skate Park Foundation. The nonprofit organization, founded by Hawk and previously known as the Tony Hawk Foundation, offers free resources, guidance, support, and grants to help create more skate parks. According to the foundation’s website, the Skatepark Project has helped over 600 grant recipients open skateparks.

To vote for Blackburn in the Tony Hawk Skatepark Hero contest, click here. Voting for group finalists ends Thursday, June 22 at 10 p.m. EDT, 7 p.m. PDT.

“My mom was a single mom growing up and never had disposable income to do things like drive me to the skate park or buy me a new board when it broke, so I would like to be able to, even if it’s only for once, just take that sum of money and be able to be like if you’re a kid that can skateboard in the Sevier County area and you want a new board or you want stuff to be able to skate, you can contact me and we’ll get that taken care of until the prize money runs out. I think that’ll probably be the most rewarding thing for me out of it,” Blackburn said.

In all, Blackburn hopes to help others get involved in skating because of how it has helped him. He said it’s something that changes how he views the world and has given him lifelong connections.

“I fell in love with skateboarding because it allows you to look at different areas of your life with a perspective that really only skateboarding can offer as far as like,” Blackburn said. “It allows you to have a little bit more wonder in the little things because curb you step over every day as a regular person. As a skateboarder, you might have a memory of a friend you had somewhere. This curb you skated together. Just got this mystical quality that it adds to pretty much everything it touches when it becomes a part of what you do.”

Growing up, Blackburn says that skateboarding stuck with him because it was something his dad reinforced to instill in him the importance of having his own interests. He said there was not really any formal structural support for kids who wanted to get into skateboarding, aside from a few shops and a pad where the police department would let kids skate.

“I feel like that’s an outlet that needs to be accessible to kids in this area. It’s really easy to get bored in East Tennessee sometimes and I feel like skateboarding is a good way to keep kids not bored and out of trouble.” Blackburn said.

According to Google Maps, the closest skatepark to Sevier County is the Knoxville Skatepark at Tyson McGhee Park. Aside from the four skateparks in Knox County, the next closest skate parks are in Morristown, Tennessee, or North Carolina.