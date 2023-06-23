KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After some anticipation from competing against other skaters, a Sevier County skateboarder was very close to winning on Thursday.

Isaac Blackburn, of Pigeon Forge, entered the Tony Hawk Skate Park Hero Competition. Competing against other skateboarders throughout the nation, Blackburn was switching between first and second place in his group.

In the end, the competition ended with Blackburn placing second. While that was thought to mean Blackburn was out of the competition, Friday afternoon, a message on the competition website said he may not be finished just yet.

“Isaac Blackburn narrowly missed the top spot in their group to advance into the Quarter-Finals. As a runner-up, they qualified for a quick Wildcard Round, and have a second chance!” The website said.

Click here to To vote for Blackburn. Wildcard voting resumed at 2 p.m. Eastern time Friday and ends Sunday, June 25.

While he might not be progressing in the competition, Blackburn recognizes the support he’s received from the community in Sevier County and East Tennessee. He said he is still going to continue the effort to bring a skate park to the county.

“I’m going to reorganize and find out what can be done to work with the skatepark foundation independent from the competition. I appreciate everyone who took the time to vote and share and at the end of the day, if I made one kid think about picking up a board it was all worth it,” Blackburn said.

Referencing a quote from his earlier interview where he explained that 90% of skateboarding is failing, but the 10% where everything comes together is what makes skateboarding special, Blackburn added, “We won’t stop trying until we land it.”

In an interview with WATE this week, Blackburn said he wanted to win so that he could supply children in Sevier County with their own skateboards and gear. He also wanted to speak with legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk about building a skatepark in the county through the Skate Park Foundation.

The winner of the competition will get a chance to meet Hawk, receive $10,000 and take home the title of “Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Hero.”