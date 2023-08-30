SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Skeletal remains found in Sevier County last week have been recovered and sent for examination.

A Sevier County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies responded to Grassy Branch Road on Aug. 23 where possible skeletal remains were found by a tree trimming crew working in the area.

Investigators determined the bones were in fact human. They were taken to the Knox County Regional Forensic Center for examination and identification.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was assisted in the recovery by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Knox County Regional Forensics Center.