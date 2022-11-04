PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas will be here soon and Dollywood is ready to celebrate. The theme park’s Smoky Mountain Christmas features more than 6 million lights and this year’s event has several new lighting displays.

The event runs from November 5 to January 1, 2023. It features 6 million holiday lights, stage productions, Christmas-theme culinary dishes and more.

“I believe each season in the Smokies is a precious gift from above, but I also know there is no better time than Christmas to experience the magic of this special place,” Dolly Parton explained. “Christmas is a time for new memories to be created, cherished family traditions to be celebrated and the love of the holidays to warm us all.”

“It is my wish that our guests celebrate the light of the Christmas season while they are here with us at Dollywood. I also hope they pause long enough to savor the moments spent with one another. It’s those special moments that are sure to become the beautiful memories they will look upon so fondly for so many years.”

Various Scenes from DollywoodÕs Smoky Mountain Christmas Presented by Humana on December 17, 2021 in Pigeon Forge, TN © Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

Various Scenes from DollywoodÕs Smoky Mountain Christmas Presented by Humana on December 17, 2021 in Pigeon Forge, TN © Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

Various Scenes from Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Presented by Humana on December 17, 2021 in Pigeon Forge, TN © Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

Various Scenes from DollywoodÕs Smoky Mountain Christmas Presented by Humana on December 17, 2021 in Pigeon Forge, TN © Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

Various Scenes from DollywoodÕs Smoky Mountain Christmas Presented by Humana on December 17, 2021 in Pigeon Forge, TN © Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

Various Scenes from DollywoodÕs Smoky Mountain Christmas Presented by Humana on December 17, 2021 in Pigeon Forge, TN © Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

Various Scenes from Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Presented by Humana on December 17, 2021 in Pigeon Forge, TN © Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

Various Scenes from Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Presented by Humana on December 17, 2021 in Pigeon Forge, TN © Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

Various Scenes from Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Presented by Humana on December 17, 2021 in Pigeon Forge, TN © Curtis Hilbun/Dollywood

The park has also added hundreds of additional lighted trees in addition to new décor elements and eight different light zones. The park said that the light zones are to give each section of Dollywood its own unique look. On Friday and Saturday evenings, the “Merry & Bright!” fireworks show will end the day. After Christmas, the music will change to help guests ring in the new year. The New Year’s version of the show takes place nightly from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

Visitors on the train will be able to enjoy “a special light show draped across the field located inside the train’s upper turning loop” according to the park. A new lighted area is in the Village Pass, which features a 130’ light curtain wall with a programmed movement. Adventures in Imagination features 60 LED butterflies and a new 20’ ft. tall Christmas tree along with pink, platinum and gold decorations.

Several shows will light up the inside and outdoor stages of the park. The festival’s headline show, “Christmas in the Smokies,” is returning for its 32nd year since it premiered in 1990. Other shows returning include “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “O’ Holy Night,” “Christmas with the Kingdom Heirs,” “Heart of the Holidays,” “Candlelight Carolers,” “The Mistletones,” “Appalachian Christmas with the Smoky Mountain String Band,” and “Holiday Wild Roots”.

For more information, visit dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.