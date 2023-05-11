TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Townsend’s Planning Commission is meeting Thursday night to discuss the possibility of a new resort in the area.

Janet Woodby grew up in the area and her husband is a fifth-generation resident.

“Townsend is a great place, especially along the river,” Woodby said. “It’s a great place to go especially if you want to be alone, if you want to think, it’s great for that. It’s very peaceful, it’s very calming.”

She recently heard about the potential of a new development that would bring around 130 cabins and additional RV camping spots.

Woodby then started a petition to try and stop the project from proceeding that she said has garnered more than 1,000 signatures.

The city and the developer, Yonder Hospitality, held a public meeting on Tuesday to answer questions and get feedback from residents.

Documents provided to meeting attendees outlines the development that also includes a clubhouse, resort-quality swimming pool and drive-in movie theater. The company operates a similar site near Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah called Yonder Escalante.

City leaders will discuss rezoning the area from residential to commercial property at a meeting on Thursday. It would then go to the county commission to be voted on.

“If the request is made tonight at the planning commission, it could come as soon as the June meeting of our city council or board of commissioners,” Townsend Mayor Don Prater said.

Prater said he encourages community input on the project.

“One thing that I think we’ve all noticed is that the pace of change has really quickened in Townsend and in fact, we’re in the process of updating our community plan to reflect our desire to maintain Townsend as the peaceful side of the smokes,” Prater. “We want to do that while still maintaining a high quality of life for our residents and at the same time opportunities to grow that are consistent with our values and unique character.”

“We have a responsibility to make sure that we provide a good environment for our citizens and for our visitors alike,” Prater said.

Woodby said she doesn’t think Townsend is equipped for this development and hopes city leaders agree.

“It may bring in more tax money, but we’re going to have more money that goes out than comes in.”

Woodby said she printed out all seven pages of signatures against the development which she plans to present to the planning commission.

After tonight’s meeting, the rezoning plan would need to be passed at two board of commission meetings for developers to move forward with the project.

We did reach out to the developers. So far we have not heard anything back.