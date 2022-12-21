SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The search continues for a missing East Tennessee mother. It’s been almost a month since Tammy Bohanan’s family has heard from her and with each passing day, her loved ones are growing more worried.

“She didn’t end up coming on Thanksgiving but she said she’d be here for Christmas so we’ll see. I’m hoping,” Brett Bohanan said.

Brett has done just about everything to get into contact with his mother, Tammy.

“I’ve texted, called. Facebook Messenger is usually where would talk. The fact that she even just fell off Facebook is concerning because she’s always on Facebook. She’s always texting somebody on Facebook,” he said.

Tammy Bohanan. (Courtesy of Brett Bohanan)

Brett and his friends have also been out for hours in the last several weeks looking for his mom but there has not been a sign of her since Thanksgiving. The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office reports Tammy was last seen near The Dam Store off Highway 338 (Douglas Dam Road).

Crystal Turner works at the convenience stop and saw Tammy, a regular, the day before Thanksgiving.

“I asked her, ‘Was she good?’ And she said, ‘Yeah,'” Turner said. “Then she went into the bathroom, used the bathroom and went out. Nothing out of the ordinary.”

Tammy Bohanan. Courtesy of Brett Bohanan)

“It is unusual she hasn’t made contact because no matter where she is, she always keeps contact. She always stays in touch whether that’s call, text, something,” Brett said.

When Brett was talking with Tammy on Thanksgiving, he says his mom told him she was in Rutledge at a friend’s house.

“That was the last place she told me she was,” Brett said.” Last place she was seen (physically) was The Dam Store and they were supposed to be making their way toward the beach.”

Authorities believe Tammy is with David Tipton, who Brett says is his mother’s boyfriend. They could be traveling in a 1978 Chevy van that is white with yellow and green details that include the word “Cobra.”

The 1978 Chevy van authorities believe Tammy Bohanan is traveling in. (Courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

Brett said, “She’s an addict and David is also an addict which kind of puts the worry even higher up there because you don’t know. She could may be dead or maybe stuck in some like ring she can’t get out of, I don’t know. It just makes everything 20 times worse.”

Despite the couple’s struggles, Tammy would never just leave without notifying any of her loved ones according to Brett.

“Just make contact with somebody,” Brett encouraged his mother. “Let them know you’re okay, it doesn’t have to be me just let them know you’re okay. That’s all we want to know.”

Anyone with information on Tammy Bohanan’s whereabouts is urged to call Detective Michael Phipps at 865-774-3935 or the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668.