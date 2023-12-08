SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has released a report documenting their findings after an investigation into allegations of money being mishandled at Catlettsburg Elementary School between 2021 and 2023.

The report from the Comptroller’s office said the investigation began after the school’s contract auditor reported some accounting irregularities in its financial records. The investigation looked at records between August 1, 2021, through July 3, 2023.

Among other findings, the report stated that the school’s former bookkeeper waited more than seven months to deposit more than $2,000 that were legally required to be deposited within three days.

On February 15, 2022, the bookkeeper receipted that the school received $3,003.70, with $2309.50 of that money being received in cash. On February 28, 2022, the bookkeeper allegedly voided the receipt in the school’s accounting system software and did not deposit the funds.

On March 14, the bookkeeper receipted $694.20 of checks was voided from the February receipt and deposited them into the school’s bank account. The $2,309.50 in cash, however, was not deposited until September according to the Comptroller’s Office.

The report said the former bookkeeper said she stored the cash in the school’s vault to be used for a later school purchase but forgot about the cash until she was questioned by the school’s contract auditor. Additionally, the report notes that the cash consisted of individual small dollar amounts from the yearbook, field trip, concessions, pizza, and Beta Club collections, but the money that was deposited included seven $100 bills.

Photos in the report also show that some of the record entries from March 14, 2022, were recorded as cash transactions but were actually checks.

Other findings in the report state that the former bookkeeper signed at least 12 concession collection bags with another employee’s signature without their permission, used school credit card cash rewards to make personal purchases worth at least $21 which she reimbursed the school for, and used the school membership to access a warehouse club for her personal purchases.

According to the Comptroller’s report, the former bookkeeper, who was not named in the report, worked in the role from approximately 2020 to 2023, when she was assigned to a different position within the Sevier County School System.

“School leaders must ensure they have adequate oversight over their internal bookkeeping operations so that one person isn’t delegated too much financial responsibility,” said Comptroller Mumpower. “It’s also important to establish procedures to make sure that all money collected is deposited in a bank account within three days.”

To read the full report, click here.

The investigative report said it was forwarded to Governor Bill Lee, the State Attorney General, and the District Attorney General of the 4th Judicial District, certain state legislators, and “various other interested parties.”