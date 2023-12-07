SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a 6-year-old girl missing from Sevier County.

Elizabeth Ledford was last seen on November 28, the TBI said.

She is 4’6″ tall, weighs 60 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes. She may be traveling in a blue 2009 Nissan Versa with Washington State tag CCV8393, shown in the picture below:

The TBI said she may be in Washington State.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please get in touch with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-428-1899 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s five people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.