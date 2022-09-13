GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Sevierville teens were arrested after they reportedly threatened a Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee with weapons.
Gatlinburg Police responded to the popular attraction around 4 p.m. on Sept. 9 after a report of two male suspects threatening an employee. A police spokesperson reported two individuals made contact with a SkyLift employee in the employee parking lot and brandished a weapon.
The two suspects then boarded the SkyLift, police said. The chairlift was halted until officers arrived on the scene.
Jajuan Draper, 18, and 19-year-old Dylan Moncier, both of Sevierville, were taken into custody. Police said they recovered a handgun from Draper and a knife from Moncier. The two men were looking for an ex-girlfriend of Moncier, according to police.
They both faces charges of aggravated assault.