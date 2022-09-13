GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Sevierville teens were arrested after they reportedly threatened a Gatlinburg SkyLift Park employee with weapons.

Gatlinburg Police responded to the popular attraction around 4 p.m. on Sept. 9 after a report of two male suspects threatening an employee. A police spokesperson reported two individuals made contact with a SkyLift employee in the employee parking lot and brandished a weapon.

The two suspects then boarded the SkyLift, police said. The chairlift was halted until officers arrived on the scene.

Jajuan Draper (City of Gatlinburg)

Dylan Moncier (City of Gatlinburg)

Jajuan Draper, 18, and 19-year-old Dylan Moncier, both of Sevierville, were taken into custody. Police said they recovered a handgun from Draper and a knife from Moncier. The two men were looking for an ex-girlfriend of Moncier, according to police.

They both faces charges of aggravated assault.