PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A UPtv star and country music artist are joining together to kick off the 33rd Pigeon Forge Winterfest Kickoff.

UPtv Star and Small Town Christmas Host Megan Alexander and East Tennessee Artist/Songwriter Janelle Arthur are planning to kick off the city’s winter celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10.

The events are free to attend, and a variety of food trucks and vendors will offer holiday treats to attendees. During the festivities, two new attractions will be unveiled: the Wonders of Light Walking Trail and Wonders of Light Christmas Village.

Janelle Arthur (Photo via Pigeon Forge) Megan Alexander (Photo via Pigeon Forge)

The kickoff begins at 5 p.m. on stage in the Pigeon Forge Municipal Lot. Arthur will perform a free concert ahead of the unveiling of the new $1.5 million Wonders of Light Walking Trail. For the unveiling, Alexander will join Pigeon Forge Mayor David Wear and a surprise guest to turn on the new light displays and the five million lights around the city.

At 6:45 p.m., Alexander will host a special Veterans Tribute in Pigeon Forge’s Patriot Park (186 Old Mill Ave.) where the new Wonders of Light Christmas Village is located. The Pigeon Forge Honor Guard and local high school choruses will perform during the tribute.

The Wonders of Light Christmas Village opens Nov. 10-12, 18-19 and 25-26. Admission is free and the village features more than 35 booths featuring artisans and crafters selling a variety of seasonal and gift items.

Pigeon Forge Winterfest runs through Feb. 19. According to the city, it is one of the country’s largest free outdoor lights festivals with more than 40 displays found throughout Pigeon Forge.

During her time in town, Alexander will also be taping an episode of UPtv’s holiday travel show “Small Town Christmas” which will feature Pigeon Forge. The show airs Sundays in December at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on the UPTV cable channel.

“We travel the country in search of small towns that celebrate Christmas big, and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee certainly delivers,” Alexander said. “I can’t wait to unveil Pigeon Forge’s new Winterfest Wonders of Light Walking Trail and take my UPtv audience along!”