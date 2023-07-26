GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County Schools has been taking the classroom to the kids this summer.

“The Mountain Mobile” school bus was made to make sure kids are being fed and able to read during the summer months, preparing students for the upcoming school year. The bus is basically a library on wheels.

Danielle Chamberlain is from Logan, Ohio, and was at Mills Park in Gatlinburg with family and friends.

“We just happen to be here at the playground, thank goodness, and we came from out of town for a family vacation. Just saw the Book Mobile coming and we thought we better hang out and enjoy. Our kids love books,” she said.

The Mountain Mobile has been traveling from Gatlinburg to Seymour bringing free books and a meal to kids. You don’t have to be enrolled in Sevier County Schools to participate. They just want to make sure kids’ minds and stomachs are being fed.

“We’ve seen over 700 students as of the beginning of this week that we’ve been able to give books. In addition to the books they’re able to get food boxes from The Boys and Girls Club and then they get activity kits from King Family Library and other resources,” said Carrie Clabo, Sevier County Schools Library Supervisor.

Chamberlain and her 2-year-old Eleanor just happened to be at the right place at the right time.

“I know that reading changes their lives over time and I know she loves to read,” Chamberlain said. “So this is awesome that it’s free.”

For some, the bus is a fun way to get their kids reading during the summer but for others, it’s so much more.

“It’s been great to have the kids because you know sometimes they don’t have the money to buy the books and they get a free book and meals. They get meals for seven days. So I think that it’s very good for everybody,” said Miriam Alvarez, a Pi Beta Phi Elementary School ESL Teacher who’s been volunteering to travel with the bus.

If you would like to find out how you can help The Mountain Mobile or learn more about its next bus route, click here. All of the books on the bus were donated by different groups and organizations.