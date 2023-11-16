PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Extremely dry conditions and dry leaf litter have contributed to yet another fire, this time in Sevier County on Sugar Mountain Way. This one left the earth charred and people rehashing their experiences of fires from the past.

“We about lost our house,” Robert Griffin said.

Late Wednesday evening a fire broke out near rush branch road. That fire quickly spreading putting nearby structures at risk.

“When I turned the corner to get here, I looked up, I could see the fire and was like ‘oh my god, man.’ I have been through this a couple of times and when I saw it was on the backside, I was like that’s where my cabins are at,” Sevier County resident Shannon Penn said. “This is just getting, you know, one behind the other and is this really going to happen again?”

For the lone permanent resident on Sugar Mountain Way, he and one person renting a cabin jumped into action to help battle the flames.

“It was crazy, there was one other person staying in a cabin and grabbed a hose and started fighting,” Robert Griffin said. “The backpack blower that the firefighters used saved this whole mountain.”

Shannon Penn got the call from Robert Griffin that no one wants to hear; ‘There’s fire everywhere.’

“We got a fire, everything is on fire,” Penn said. “I was like Robert slow down. He goes ‘the whole mountain is on fire.’ I said ‘oh my god… Ok I’m en route.'”

This fire almost took out Robert Griffin’s home.

“It came around and burnt the back of his home and it started coming down the mountain,” Griffin said. “We almost lost our home. Thanks to the fire department.”

Because of the conditions and the fires, there is now a burn ban in effect from Sevier County.

“Effective immediately, we are implementing a burn ban for Sevier County,” Sevier County Fire Chief David Puckett said. “That prohibits outside warming fires like campfires.”

Those on the mountain are thankful for the firefighter’s quick work to get the fire contained.