KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Summer is fast approaching and Gatlinburg has plenty to offer for those looking for things to do in the Smoky Mountains. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly activities, festivals or arts and crafts, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Here are six free events coming to the mountain city this summer:

Shine Fest at Ole Smoky Moonshine: June 1

Ole Smoky Moonshine will celebrate National Moonshine Day with a celebration at 120 Airport Road beginning at 5 p.m. The event will include live performances by Julia Cole and Canaan Smith, food and giveaways.

Gatlinburg Farmers Market: Each Saturday through October

The Farmers Market is open each Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 1222 East Parkway across from Food City.

Smoky Mountain Tunes & Tales: July 1 – July 31

Each day from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., costumed musical performers, dancers and storytellers portraying characters dating back to the 1800s will fill the streets with music.

4th of July Celebration: July 3 – 4

The annual fun began at 12:01 a.m. on July 4 as Gatlinburg’s First Independence Day Parade gets underway downtown with music and fireworks.

Gatlinburg’s River Raft Regatta: July 4

To close out the 4th of July celebration, unmanned floatables will race down the Little Pigeon River from the former Christ in the Smokies museum to Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. Those without time to make a raft can also rent a rubber duck for a small fee or bring their own at no cost.

Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair: July 7 – 16

This fair hosted at the Gatlinburg Convention Center features talented artisans and crafters from across the United States displaying their skills in pottery, woodwork, artwork, glassblowing, and more.

“Summer is such an exciting season to be in the Smokies,” said Angela Carathers, Director of Marketing and Public Relations of Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. “No matter what age you are or interests you have, you’ll find endless opportunities for fun in Gatlinburg this summer. We can’t wait to see you soon in the Smokies.”

Other summer events in Gatlinburg include Sunset in the Smokies at Anakeesta, mountain biking and whitewater rafting at Ober Mountain, and whitewater rafting on the Pigeon River. These activities range from $35 to $50.