SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers with the Sevierville Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Department collected toys and money for Toys for Tots over the weekend.
Between Friday and Saturday, the officers participated in a Cram-A-Cruiser at Walmart, SPD shared on Facebook. SPD said that thanks to donations from residents and visitors, the officers collected over $4,000 worth of toys and over $2,600 in cash for Toys for Tots.
Included in the Facebook post were pictures, showing some of the items collected. Officers can be seen standing beside a Ram 2500 van filled up to the roof with bags of toys and bicycles.
“Thanks to the generous donations of our residents and visitors, we were able to collect over $4,000 worth of toys and over $2,600 in cash for Toys For Tots. Special thanks to Walmart for hosting the event.” SPD said on Facebook.