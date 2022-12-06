SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officers with the Sevierville Police Department and Sevier County Sheriff’s Department collected toys and money for Toys for Tots over the weekend.

Between Friday and Saturday, the officers participated in a Cram-A-Cruiser at Walmart, SPD shared on Facebook. SPD said that thanks to donations from residents and visitors, the officers collected over $4,000 worth of toys and over $2,600 in cash for Toys for Tots.

Included in the Facebook post were pictures, showing some of the items collected. Officers can be seen standing beside a Ram 2500 van filled up to the roof with bags of toys and bicycles.

Officers stand beside the van filled with donations. (Sevierville Police Department)

(Sevierville Police Department)

(Sevierville Police Department)

(Sevierville Police Department)

(Sevierville Police Department)

(Sevierville Police Department)

(Sevierville Police Department)

(Sevierville Police Department)

“Thanks to the generous donations of our residents and visitors, we were able to collect over $4,000 worth of toys and over $2,600 in cash for Toys For Tots. Special thanks to Walmart for hosting the event.” SPD said on Facebook.