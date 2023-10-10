SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County is moving to build garbage disposal sites specifically for short-term rentals in order to reduce the high usage of their existing solid waste convenience centers.

According to the Sevier County Commission, their solid waste convenience centers have been overwhelmed by extra garbage from short-term rentals.

Until now, short-term rental cleaning companies had been allowed to use residential convenience centers typically reserved for local residents. Rentals brought in approximately 20-25 tons of garbage every day to those sites, filling up available dumpsters and slowing down operations.

The first of the new short-term rental household garbage collection sites will soon open on Ridge Road. County officials are aiming to open two other sites soon.

Short-term rentals were added to a fee schedule passed this summer to help establish the sites and cover operational costs.