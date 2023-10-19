KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were arrested Tuesday after Sevierville police officers were led on a dangerous car chase that hit speeds of 130 miles per hour.

Officers attempted to pull over a white Hyundai Sonata for a broken taillight and leave its lane several times around 11:30 p.m. when the driver fled at high speeds on Winfield Dunn Parkway. According to an incident report, the car reached speeds of 130 miles per hour while driving near Smoky Mountain Knife Works.

Officers attempted to shut down intersections that they thought the vehicle may drive through. The car was observed leaving its lane, driving on the shoulder and driving on the sidewalk during the course of the pursuit.

Knox County deputies went to the residence where the vehicle was registered and were informed that the vehicle was a rental car and had a GPS tracker. Officers converged on an address pinged by the GPS and found the vehicle at the corner of Connor Court and Burridge Road.

Officers attempted to box the car in but the driver put it in reverse and rammed into the gate of a residence and nearly rammed officers, according to the incident report.

Kaitlyn Crimmins. Photo: Sevier County Sheriff’s Office

The driver, identified as Kaitlyn Crimmins, then attempted to flee on foot. After verbal commands by the officers were not obeyed, a K9 unit was deployed and the suspect was taken into custody.

She was taken to LeConte Medical Center for treatment for dog bites and then transferred to the Sevier County Jail.

Officers discovered a bag of heroin in the car. Both Crimmins and the passenger did not claim ownership of the substance.

The passenger, identified as Lastat Campbell, was woken up in the passenger seat by officers and taken into custody for public intoxication and possession of Schedule I substance.

Crimmins faces several charges including aggravated assault against a first responder, DUI, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest.