KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A grand jury has indicted two people with charges including carjacking in Sevier County, according to documents from the Circuit Court.

The documents state that Krystal Rose Burns and Joseph Allen Ball have been indicted by a grand jury. Back in April, the two were arrested in relation to an incident that happened on I-40 West in Kodak on March 31.

The indictments say that the pair took the victim’s 2012 Toyota Corolla using a knife.

From left: Krystal Burns, 24 and Joseph Ball, 40. Photos: Sevierville Police Department

Both are charged with aggravated robbery, carjacking, aggravated assault, and theft over $10,000.

After the incident, the victim told police that the pair who hijacked his car and held him at knifepoint were hitchhikers and that Burns attempted to strangle him with a rope while Ball pulled a knife on him from the passenger seat.