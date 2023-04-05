KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Sevier County men plead guilty to charges of tax fraud on Tuesday, according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Revenue.

The release states that Tyler Wade Williams and Wredgie Wayne Williams plead guilty to the two counts of tax fraud. The charges stemmed from investigations by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue, the release says.

According to the Department of Revenue, the charges related to the two men underreporting the value of multiple vehicles and boats to pay less tax. The boats and cars were registered to the Sevier County Clerk’s Office in 2019 and 2020.

Tyler Williams and Wredgie Williams were sentenced to two years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution to the state.

“The Department of Revenue promotes voluntary taxpayer compliance by educating taxpayers, aggressively pursuing criminal sanctions and demanding accountability when taxpayers engage in fraudulent activity,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “This plea underscores the department’s ongoing efforts to enforce Tennessee’s tax laws.”

According to the release, the department pursued the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Jim Dunn’s Office. For anyone who suspects violation of Tennessee’s revenue laws, the department of revenue says they should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at (800) FRAUDTX, or (800) 372-8389.

As a reminder, Tax Day this year falls on Tuesday, April 18. The IRS said in the announcement for the beginning of the 2023 tax filing season that people have three extra days to file this year because of the calendar.