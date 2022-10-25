GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — After a man was injured when a black bear entered his cabin in Gatlinburg. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shares why the bears appear more aggressive during this time of year.

“We have taken DNA samples from the scene and from the bear that we caught,” said spokesperson of TWRA Matt Cameron.

TWRA reported having euthanized several bears just this year after they showed aggressive behavior toward people. This time it was due to a bear entering a rental cabin late at night through a set of locked, but not dead-bolted, french doors.

“Bears do enter dwellings and residences and people inhabited areas that’s not normal bear behavior and this isn’t the first time this bear has been inside a home,” Cameron said.

When the incident happened, the man reported having walked into the kitchen and found the bear. The bear charged at him causing injuries to his head and back.

Then the man ran out of the kitchen and into a nearby bedroom before calling 9-1-1.

“We do know that the bear responsible is a female bear. The bear we caught is a female bear and she did return to the scene pretty quickly after the incident occurred and was exhibiting nuisance behaviors,” Cameron said.

Cameron said the man did the right thing during the encounter with the bear.

“If you’re in a similar situation and you don’t have an escape route, you have to fight back with any means necessary,” he added.

TWRA encourages the public to carry bear spray when hiking or camping, especially when going to the Smokies.

Cameron said that black bears are timid by nature by when they get habituated to human food, they can lose that fear.

“Bears are trying to get those last few calories before the winter months come,” he said. “So all they’re thinking about is putting on fat to get them through the winter before they go in their dens so it’s a critical time that we bring in the bird seed and we control the compost piles and our garbage. Anything that would attract a bear.”

TWRA is asking the public to do their part by not feeding or approaching the bear, securing food and garbage, and cleaning and storing grills. Most importantly, alert neighbors of any bear activity.

TWRA has hair samples for DNA analysis and the bear’s claws were swabbed for human hemoglobin. Testing results are expected this week.