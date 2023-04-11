KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Great Smoky Mountain National Park is looking for volunteers to help with spring cleaning at a campground in the park.

The park shared on Tuesday that a Smokies Service Day is planned for Cosby Campground on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as long as the weather permits.

“It’s time for spring cleaning @GreatSmokiesNPS and we need your help!” the park said on Twitter.

According to GSMNP, volunteers will help repair benches, paint, and clean up around the campground.

“Each volunteer opportunity offers an optional enrichment experience (such as a hike, ranger program or site visit), for which participants are credited service hours. Smokies Service Days are a great venue for visitors in the area for a short stay, as well as students/individuals/groups seeking to do stewardship while making new friends and exploring the Park!” added the park on Facebook.

To sign up to volunteer, send an email to Katherine_Corrigan@nps.gov.