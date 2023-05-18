SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect charged in the officer-involved shooting at a New Center home that left one person dead and a police K-9 shot has been identified in warrants. Those documents add that the deputies and officers who went to arrest the man were following up after a vehicle fled an attempted traffic stop.

When officers went to the home on Holly Drive, they were attempting to make contact with Daryl Lynn Higdon, 66, of Sevierville, according to the warrants issued in the Sevier County General Sessions Court.

Daryl Higdon. (Sevier County Jail)

The warrants state that police were trying to find Higdon after he was identified by a Sevierville Police Department officer as the driver and registered owner of a Ford Taurus that fled a traffic stop near the Hobby Lobby on Winfield Dunn Parkway. Police found that he had a suspended license for failing to pay fines out of Washington County after running the car’s tags, the warrant says.

When a Sevier County Sheriff’s Office sergeant knocked on the front door, someone else opened the door. The warrant says the sergeant could see Higdon in the home with an AR-15 style rifle.

After attempting to get Higdon to drop his weapon, the warrants say an “exchange of gunfire” happened. The narratives state that SCSO deputies and Sevierville Police officers had to seek cover to avoid the rounds Higdon fired.

Higdon was charged with six counts of attempted first-degree murder, felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license according to the warrants.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation stated in a release that the shooting left one person identified as David Wright dead, another person was injured, and a K-9 injured from a gun shot. The warrants do not say what caused David Wright‘s death. The TBI said an autopsy would be done to determine what caused his death. Police have not released if Higdon was the person who was injured.

Sevierville Police Department has since released that K-9 Hank is recovering well at home. The Belgian Malinois was initially rushed to emergency surgery at Parkway Animal Hospital in Sevierville after the shooting.

The TBI also said that two sheriff’s deputies and a city officer were transported for minor, non-gunshot-related injuries after the shooting.