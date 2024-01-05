SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A water main break in Sevierville has caused a road closure.

According to the Sevierville Police, a water main broke on Park Road near the intersection with the Parkway. The break was reported by the City of Sevierville Water & Sewer at 8:24 a.m. on Friday.

As a result of the break, the northbound lane of Park Road is closed from Grace Avenue to the Parkway. SPD said it is estimated to reopen at 2:00 p.m.

The suggested northbound detour is to take Grace Avenue to Prince Street.