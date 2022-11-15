SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WATE) — Desks and equipment from Sevier County Schools arrived in West Africa to be distributed to more than 10 schools.

In July, students filled two shipping containers with desks and other school equipment to be donated. The donations were originally going to be distributed to six schools but the Sevier County School System said they obtained more than 800 used desks and chairs.

The Sevier County School System said the desks, chairs and equipment were received in 10 schools across Sierra Leone. There were given to the schools throughout the last few weeks.

Students helping to bring desks, chairs and equipment to the shipping containers. Courtesy of the Sevier County School System

After recent classroom upgrades, two Sevier County schools wanted to ensure that the old desks and equipment are put to good use rather than sent to a landfill.

The surplus equipment was donated to Develop Africa, a Johnson City charity devoted to improving education in Africa. Patrick Doyle, CEO of the Seymour-based DMS Health Technologies who also serves as a lacrosse coach at Seymour High School, took on the shipping challenges and donated the costs.