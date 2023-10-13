KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the new multi-use stadium in East Knoxville continues to take shape, many have wondered what the future holds for the current home of Smokies baseball.

The Double-A minor league baseball team is expected to move to the $114-million stadium for the 2025 baseball season, leaving the Smokies Stadium in Kodak that they’ve called home since 2000.

What does that mean for the future of the Kodak site? Sevier County Director of Public Affairs Tyler Basler said Friday that several outcomes are possible.

The stadium and surrounding property are owned by the City of Sevierville and Sevier County. The City retains 70% ownership and the County the remaining 30%.

Basler said the site could be sold or leased for redevelopment once the Smokies leave town. It is expected that the stadium will be demolished, but that will depend on the redevelopment plans of the new owner.

Several parties have inquired about the property, Basler said, with potential uses ranging from mixed-use development to retail or amusement. A Sevierville spokesperson said that no final decisions have been made.

“Proposals will be evaluated using a variety of parameters including proposed use, terms, site development plans, economic impact, overall impact to Exit 407 area, etc.” Tyler Basler, Sevier County Director of Public Affairs & Communications

Redevelopment of the site would continue the trend of growth around 407 Exit from Interstate 40.

On the other side of the interstate from the stadium, construction continues at the 200-acre 407: Gateway to Adventure tourism development. The recent opening of the Buc-ee’s Travel Center marked the beginning of the site plans that include an entertainment district, experiential theme park, and a Sports Illustrated resort.