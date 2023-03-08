KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Pigeon Forge properties are holding several jobs fairs over to fill more than 250 positions.

Wilderness at the Smokies and Soaky Mountain Waterpark, which are both owned by Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks, are looking to fill part-time, full-time jobs and seasonal positions in their attractions, aquatics, food & beverage, guest services, housekeeping, security, and maintenance departments. Hiring events will take place in March, April and May.

On March 14 and March 28, from noon to 4 pm, there will be a hiring event in the Hidden Trail Bar and Grill beside the lobby of Wilderness at the Smokies’ Stone Hill Lodge, 190 Gists Creek Road. On April 27, from 4 – 7 pm, and Thursday, May 4, from 3-6 pm, there will be job fairs in the Soaky Mountain Waterpark Parking Lot, 175 Gists Creek Road.

Pete Tennis, managing director of Wilderness at the Smokies, said that they offer competitive hourly wages in addition to several other perks.

“They include receiving a 2023 Soaky Mountain season pass and ten ‘bring a friend tickets’; getting employee discounts for retail purchases, the arcade, guest rooms and food & beverage; getting an affordable employee meal when you work and receiving local discounts at area venues. Full-time year-round employees also receive health, vision and dental insurance, as well as a 401K program with 100% match.” Tennis adds. “We also have an annual awards programs to encourage our team members to perform at their best at all times. We recognize outstanding employees monthly and annually.”

Both properties have job postings on their website, click here for Wilderness at the Smokies and click here for Soaky Mountain Waterpark. To apply, you must be at least 16 years old unless you are applying to become a lifeguard and food & beverage cashier and busser, where people can work at 15 years old.