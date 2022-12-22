PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some East Tennessee attractions are closing or adjusting their hours ahead of a winter storm moving into East Tennessee overnight.

By dawn on Friday and throughout much of the holiday weekend, dangerous wind chill values are expected to be below zero. Higher elevations potentially having wind chill values as low as 25 to 40 below zero according to the WATE 6 Storm Team. In addition, how quickly the weather changes between midnight and 8 a.m. Friday is concerning as meteorologists say this could cause flash freezing.

Dollywood sent a release via email that the park will be closed on Friday, December 23, but will reopen on Monday, December 26.

“With winter weather approaching the area tonight, and out of an abundance of caution for guest and host safety, Dollywood will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23,” the release from Dollywood said. “We wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.”

Anakeesta also shared that the park will open at noon on Friday, December 23, and that some operations and attractions may be impacted with the weather.

“At Anakeesta, the safety of our patrons and employees is our top priority.” The announcement from the park shared on twitter said. “We will continue to provide updates pending changes to the forecast. We look forward to seeing you this holiday season.”

To stay up to date with the latest closings, visit the WATE Storm Team’s Closings Page.