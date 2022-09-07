SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman who was injured in a shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark in 2021 is suing.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Soaky Mountain on July 31, 2021, leaving one person dead. The woman who is suing, Angie Russell was shot in the leg during the incident, as detailed by the lawsuit.

In addition to the waterpark, the lawsuit also names Sarah Romine, who allegedly committed the shooting, and Joshua Dannels, who was charged with the possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, as defendants.

The basis of the lawsuit is that Soaky Mountain did not do enough to prevent the shooting, as it overserved alcohol to both Romine and Dannels.

Soaky Mountain had multiple alcohol-related incidents in 2021 and reached an agreement with the Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission and the Sevierville Beer Commission that suspended their alcohol sales for the remainder of the year.

The lawsuit alleges that the water park should have known that the continued sale of alcohol to someone who was visibly intoxicated would increase the risk of violent behavior toward other patrons and that Soaky Mountain had a duty to provide patrons with adequate security to protect them from potential dangers at an establishment that serves alcohol to patrons all day in the hot sun.

The lawsuit aims to hold Soaky Mountain accountable for the negligence and lack of security that is alleged to have caused the injuries that Russell sustained. The lawsuit is on the grounds of permanent injuries, medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and loss of enjoyment of life.

Russell is suing for a jury trial and $1,000,000. The lawsuit was filed on July 28, 2022.