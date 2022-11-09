KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Another industry is now feeling the impacts of supply chain back-ups.

Young Williams Animal Center is in urgent need of dog, cat and puppy food, because the shelter’s third-party vendor is facing logistic issues. At this time, there are more than 350 animals in the shelter’s care with 30 to 40 animals coming in each day.

To help make sure all their animals get fed, the shelter is asking people to donate pet food or give money. The highest need is for dry adult dog food. The dogs at Young Williams go through about 800 pounds of food every week.

“High intake in addition to logistical issues are depleting our food supply until our next expected shipment,” says Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “Your support in the interim will allow us to care for the hundreds of pets that are already here at our two locations and other vulnerable animals that enter daily.”

To donate, there are bins set up outside both locations of Young Williams Animal Center at Division Street and along Kingston Pike in Bearden. People are also encouraged to check out the center’s Amazon Wishlist or visit young-williams.org.