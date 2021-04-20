Sevier County offering more walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

FILE – This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Health Department announced more first dose COVID-19 vaccinations are available Tuesday with no appointment necessary.

The Sevier County Health Department has approximately 200 first dose COVID-19 vaccinations available today, Tuesday, April 20 from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Those looking to receive their first vaccine dose should visit the Sevier County Health Department at 719 Middle Creek Rd and use the Blanton Drive entrance.

The Sevier County Health Dept. has approximately 200 first dose COVID-19 vaccinations available today, Tues., April 20, from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.. No appointment is necessary. To get a shot, please go to the SC Health Dept. entrance off of Blanton Drive in Sevierville. — Sevier County (@SevierCounty) April 20, 2021

The health department made approximately 300 first-dose vaccinations available to walk-ins on Monday.