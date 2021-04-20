Sevier County offering more walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Health Department announced more first dose COVID-19 vaccinations are available Tuesday with no appointment necessary.
The Sevier County Health Department has approximately 200 first dose COVID-19 vaccinations available today, Tuesday, April 20 from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Those looking to receive their first vaccine dose should visit the Sevier County Health Department at 719 Middle Creek Rd and use the Blanton Drive entrance.
The health department made approximately 300 first-dose vaccinations available to walk-ins on Monday.