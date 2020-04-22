Sevier County offering testing five days a week, Knox County alters testing due to high demand

The Sevier County Health Department is now offering free COVID-19 testing five days a week.

Testing is being offered at the health department Monday through- Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. in the afternoon. You can make an appointment by calling 865-453-1032. The health department is located at 719 Middle Creek Rd in Sevierville.

Overwhelming demand prompted the Knox County Health Department to suspend their free testing event Wednesday.

Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan said the Tuesday department will shift back to an appointment-only model of testing because of the demand to receive one has been so great during the first two days no appointment, drive-thru has been offered.

Officials say the state is set to replenish Knox County’s low supply of COVID-19 testing material by Thursday.

Appointments will be required at the Knox County Engineering and Public Works Building for both Thursday and Friday.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

